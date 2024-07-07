Include WPS issues as school topics, lawmaker presses

Filipino students should be equipped with a deeper understanding of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute between the Philippines and China, as well as the importance of international law, according to a lawmaker.

Representative Margarita Nograles of Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) urged incoming Education Secretary Senator Sonny Angara to include these topics in the national history curriculum.

Nograles also expressed belief in a report by the Philippine News Agency that information about the WPS conflict would foster a well-informed citizenry and cultivate national pride.

“Educating our youth about the significant issues surrounding our territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea is crucial,” Nograles said.

“This will help them understand the geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia and the importance of upholding the rule of law in international relations,” she added.

The partylist lawmaker highlighted the importance of teaching students about the 2016 arbitral ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The ruling, she said, was a pivotal moment that affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the disputed territories. The decision also junked China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea that overlaps the WPS.

“Young Filipinos should be aware of the legal and historical context of our territorial claims,” Nograles explained. “This will allow them to better appreciate the efforts of our government and diplomats in defending our sovereignty.”

Nograles also expressed her full support for Angara’s appointment, saying his experience in public service, advocacy for education, and leadership qualities make him well-suited for the role of education secretary.

“I am confident that under his stewardship, our educational system will continue to advance and address the evolving needs of our nation,” Nograles concluded.