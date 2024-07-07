Honda unleashes brand new offers

Ring in the second half of the year with Honda Cars Philippines Inc.’s July 2024 deals.

Limited discounts go as low as P120,000 off on the Civic V Turbo with Honda Sensing and the CR-V V Turbo CVT.

Recently awarded Best Sedan, thanks to its overall safety performance score from the 2024 ASEAN New Car Assessment Program, the iconic Civic has been made more affordable this month.

HCPI is offering a promo discount of P120,000, through either a low down payment scheme at P56,000 or low monthly amortization of P29,263.

With Honda Sensing and its Turbo engine, sportiness and safety come together in perfect harmony.

The CR-V V Turbo CVT, the stunning all-rounder and well-loved SUV, receives the same P120,000 markdown this July.

The V Turbo is available at P1,980,000 for the month. Jam-packed with features like the Honda Sensing safety driver-assist system and Honda Connect to make the ownership experience more convenient than ever, this is practically a steal.

Bring the whole family or the whole friend group along in the roomy 7-seater BR-V 1.5 V CVT. This practical subcompact SUV boasts the most power in its class with its 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC in-line engine, powering the whole clan wherever they need to go.

The V variant is up for a 10 percent special all-in down payment of P10,000 at a P20,000 discount.

The HR-V V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing is complete with a VTEC Turbo engine, Honda SENSING, and ULT seat configurations.

Confidently cruising through the streets with its impressive engine has been made safer than ever with its state-of-the-art wide-angle camera, providing a wider field of vision.

Its ULT (Utility, Long, Tall) seats provide comfort and support different configurations, giving the HR-V the flexibility and practicality that’s hard to beat. The HR-V V CVT variant has a discount of P80,000 this month through a low monthly amortization rate of P30,483.