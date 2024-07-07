Halfway through for workers benefits

“HEA! HEA! HEA!” These are the chants I hear non-stop whenever I meet healthcare workers who clamor for the immediate payment of a long-due allowance due to them for services already rendered.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, witnessing the struggles of our healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic when some workers lost their lives and many had to leave their loved ones because helping people came before self, I believe it is only proper for the government to find a way to expedite the release of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) due to qualified health workers.

During the 18th Congress, I was one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11712 which grants continuing benefits and allowances to public and private healthcare workers during public health emergencies like COVID-19. Despite the law and the lifting of the state of public health emergency in the country last year, unfortunately, these benefits have not yet been fully paid.

After a series of dialogues with our healthcare workers and the monthly Committee Hearings of the Senate Health Committee, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Health (DoH) gave the assurance to immediately address the matter. Finally, today’s heroes can have a glimmer of optimism as the DBM is set to release to DOH the amount of P27.453 billion to settle the unpaid HEA.

I thank the DBM and the DoH, and I call upon both agencies to ensure every qualified healthcare worker gets paid. As I always urge, all records must be reconciled so that no qualified health worker will be left behind and all will be given the right compensation due to them.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I assure our health workers that we will continue to fight for their cause. This is my commitment to them: I will make sure your voices are heard, you have this committee as an avenue to air your concerns, and we will not stop until you get what is rightfully yours in recognition of the sweat, blood and tears you sacrificed to save lives.

At dahil bisyo ko ang mag serbisyo, our service to our kababayans continues.

On 30 June, I attended the Zamboanga Mafuerza Cup together with Vice Mayor Pinpin Pareja. We also aided 23 cooperatives from Region IX together with the Cooperative Development Authority through its ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ program that we advocated for. Lastly, we were able to assist more than 2,500 displaced workers in Zamboanga City together with Congressman Khymer Olaso and Mayor John Dalipe.

On Monday, 1 July, I was in Digos City to attend the 57th Araw ng Davao del Sur celebration upon the invitation of Governor Yvonne Cagas. We also aided 2,000 indigent residents in the city and witnessed the turnover of the new Super Health Center that we supported to bring primary health services closer to communities.

On the next day, 2 July, we assisted 2,000 indigents in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur in partnership with Governor Ayec Pimentel. We also joined the CDA in giving aid to a total of 23 cooperatives from Region XIII under its ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ program.

On 3 July, I attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Aklan Chapter Provincial Congress held in Davao City with LnB Aklan President Aklan Ralf Tolosa.

The next day, I met the members of Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Under-18 basketball team who brought pride to our country by topping the FIBA U-18 Women’s Division B recently. I assured them that I would do my best to provide our athletes the support they deserve in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.

Later on, I also met some local officials of Palompon, Leyte headed by Mayor Ramon Oñate who visited Manila. As an adopted son of Leyte, I also assured them of my support to improve public services for their constituents.

As an adopted son of both the municipality of Iba and the province of Zambales, I visited the town on 5 July to aid a total of 2,000 beneficiaries who also received financial support through our partnership with the local government headed by Mayor Aireen Maniquiz Binan. I also visited the Malasakit Center at President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital where we had a feeding initiative for the patients, watchers, and hospital staff. We also joined the blessing of Iba Super Health Center, and the inauguration of the new Iba Municipal Hall which we supported as Senate Finance Committee Vice Chair.

I also attended the Mayor’s Basketball and Volleyball Cup. As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, we collaborated with the Philippine Sports Commission to support this initiative and promote sports in the grassroots community. Governor Jun Ebdane, Mayor Aireen, former mayor and now Board Member Jun Rundy Ebdane, and Vice Mayor Joan Ballesteros, and other officials welcomed us during our visit.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team has continued helping communities in need as they aided 187 displaced workers in Cebu City with Congw. Marissa del Mar Magsino; 500 in Marikina City with Congw. Stella Quimbo; 145 in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya with Vice Governor Eufemia Dacayo; 90 in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique with the office of late Mayor Elmer Untaran; 65 in Bulan, Sorsogon with Board Member Ramil Robles and Vice Mayor Chezka Robles; 17 in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija with Brgy. Capt. Kit Serezo; 110 in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat with Mayor Frederick Celestial; and 203 in Hindang, Leyte with Mayor Betty Cabal.

I also sent various forms of support to 1,500 poor Filipinos in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on top of the financial support provided to them through our collaborative efforts with Mayor Myca Vergara.

Meanwhile, around 1,700 residents in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan were given aid in coordination with Mayor Lucio Bayron and Councilor Elgin Damasco.

Moreover, we also helped 22 families affected by the fire in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental. In San Juan City and Malabon City, we also provided continuing support to 25 and 13 recovering fire victims, respectively. Additionally, through our support, they received help from the National Housing Authority to purchase materials needed to rebuild their homes.

Last week, my Malasakit Team supported 20 tech-voc students in Binangonan, Rizal. We also supported a Medical and Dental Mission in Laua-an, Antique with Vice Gov. Ed Denosta that benefitted 400 indigents. We also joined the Kasalang Bayan with Councilor Mikey Belmonte in Quezon City and attended their MB Cup 2024 which was supported by PSC and our office.

We in the government should exert all efforts to deliver to our people the services and benefits they deserve. As your Senator, I will do my best to help our kababayans with the belief that service to the people is service to God.