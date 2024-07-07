Gilas Women score bounce-back victory

Gilas Pilipinas Women vented their ire on Malaysia with a mighty 74-63 victory to get in the win column of the 43rd William Jones Cup Sunday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei, Taiwan.

The Filipinas unleashed a scorching 15-3 run in the third quarter to break the game wide-open before cruising to the win that erased their painful 60-73 loss to Chinese Taipei-White the day before.

Afril Bernardino led Gilas Women with 13 points while Jack Animam flirted with a double-double to finish with 10 markers and nine rebounds.

Bernardino’s triple in the last 6:12 of the third quarter that capped Gilas’ telling run to establish a 50-29 lead.

The Philippines imposed its will inside the paint with 23-of-51 shooting while snatching 16 steals to frustrate the Malaysians.

Destiny Samuel scored 21 points and nine rebounds as Malaysia sank to a 0-2 hole.

The Philippines will take on an all-university Japan side today at 3:30 p.m. at the same venue.

The Japanese outclassed Chinese Taipei-Blue, 97-46, last Saturday behind Tateyama Yoma’s 17 points and four rebounds.