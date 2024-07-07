Gayoso gifts Kaya second PFL title in farewell game

A Jarvey Gayoso penalty not only gave Kaya FC-Iloilo a 1-0 win over Davao Aguilas-UMak FC but also the team's second straight Philippines Football League (PFL) title at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Sunday evening.

Gayoso, who is set to play for Phnom Penh Crown FC in Cambodian Premier League, scored a penalty kick in the 18th minute in his last match with Kaya.

Ibrahima Ndour looked to force a draw in the 83rd minute but it was saved by Kaya goalkeeper Walid Birrou Essafi.

With Kaya now holding a 12-1-0 win-draw-loss record with 37 points, it is now mathematically impossible for Cebu FC, which lost to Stallion Laguna FC, 1-2, last Saturday, to challenge for the PFL title as it will only get a maximum of 36 points.

Regardless of the results of the final game days, both Kaya and Cebu will finish as first and second, respectively, in the league and will compete in the AFC Champions League 2 in the 2024-2025 season.