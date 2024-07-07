Former manager takes a swipe at Jed Madela

Jed Madela caught the ire of his former talent manager, Annie Mercado, who felt she was alluded to in the singer’s newest single, “Wish u the Worst.”
Mercado believes that the song was an outright attack on her management style.
Seething with anger, Mercado, in a lengthy Facebook aria, took a severe swipe at Madela.
“Since he went public via a song, I am no longer going to keep quiet about this person. I’m naming him don’t worry. This song is about relationships but we’re not d*mb to think it’s not about us, the very family who took good care of him and loved him from the day he set foot in Manila. So, yeah I’m not playing the game of this ungrateful man anymore,” she bravely said in her post.
For Mercado, Madela’s latest song is indicative of what the singer is as a person.
“Wish u the worst” (his new song) — this song tells you so much about the kind of person the singer truly is. Title pa lang he invested on negativity na. It’s full of negativity, hate, and bitterness always playing the “victim” when is the offender. He’s always played the game “if the shoe fits”… Well sorry, I don’t want to play…. I don’t hide behind songs and post with double meanings,” she stressed.
Later, she challenged Madela to walk his talk.
“Jed Madela, don’t taunt me with a song. Panindigan mo ‘yan ha (stand up for what you said). Let’s go to the press and tell all. If you don’t want, I will think people wanna know the truth,” she said.
Mercado then revealed what transpired between them.
“It’s all about money for Jed. He got physical with me because he wanted more money (details soon). Fame and fortune got to his head. He actually said that money is more important to him than family. People will eventually see the real person that he is,” came her biggest revelation of the singer.
Is this true? Any comment, Jed?
Alexa Ilacad on her status with KD Estrada: ‘Getting there’
Alexa Ilacad was nagged to reveal the status of her relationship with KD Estrada.
The nagging came during the mediacon for Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11 edition where she was introduced as a host alongside Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee and Bianca Gonzalez.
“Gumawa ako ng sariling label: getting there. On the way na. Pinapahirapan ko po muna para masabi kong all worth it (I made my own label: getting there. On the way. I gave it my best so I can say it was worth it),” she explained.
Ilacad and Estrada were products of Pinoy Big Brother years back. The actress gives credit to the show for her improved personality.
“The experience of being a housemate opened me up in so many ways. Naging open po ako (I became open) because I used to have very high walls. Being a housemate taught me kung paano makisama sa iba’t ibang klaseng tao na hindi ko pinili na makasama (how to deal with different kind of people who I didn’t chose to be with). Tinuruan ako kung paano (It taught me how to react) mag-react sa situations, under stress, under pressure. It taught me how to handle situations with grace,” she said.
“I am where I am today because of PBB,” she declared. “Malaking boost siya in my career. I’ve been working hard since I was a kid,” she said.
This year, a total of 35,906 aspiring housemates joined the PBB auditions. From 15 to 19 July, one housemate will be revealed during Star Hunt.
Rosmar Tan draws flak for video of her giving help
Celebrity vlogger and entrepreneur Rosmar Tan unwittingly found herself at the center of controversy when she asked her cameraman if he was able to take a video of her giving a PWD money.
A video showed Tan giving money on an old man whom she chanced upon on the street.
What caught the collective ire of netizens is the end part of the video where Tan asked her cameraman if he was able to capture her giving of money.
“Tulong for content and benefits... hahahahaha magkunwaring good samaritan daw hahahahahaha (Help for content and benefits. Pretending to be a good samaritan),” wailed one basher.
“Our today’s video, pakitang-tao for the content (All for show for content),” said another basher.