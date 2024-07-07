Former manager takes a swipe at Jed Madela

Jed Madela caught the ire of his former talent manager, Annie Mercado, who felt she was alluded to in the singer’s newest single, “Wish u the Worst.”

Mercado believes that the song was an outright attack on her management style.

Seething with anger, Mercado, in a lengthy Facebook aria, took a severe swipe at Madela.

“Since he went public via a song, I am no longer going to keep quiet about this person. I’m naming him don’t worry. This song is about relationships but we’re not d*mb to think it’s not about us, the very family who took good care of him and loved him from the day he set foot in Manila. So, yeah I’m not playing the game of this ungrateful man anymore,” she bravely said in her post.