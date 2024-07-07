FADE TO BLACK: A Ford by any other color is still as striking

Ford has come a long way from the day Henry Ford told customers they could buy their Model T in any color their heart desired — so long as it was black.
Well, times have changed, including the way car lovers view their Ford.
Now there are more than 20 paint color options available on Ranger and 10 paint color options for Everest across the Ford International Markets Group which consists of Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, North and South Africa and Middle East markets.
With a variety of color options, car buyers have become more adventurous when selecting their preferred color for their vehicle. According to Krista Lindegger, color and materials designer, Ford Australia: “Color adds personality to the vehicle and enhances the surface design.”
When it comes to the crunch, both Ranger and Everest buyers in the region prefer to keep things simple, sticking to the more classic colors.
According to sales data1 from across Ford IMG, more than 35 percent of all the Rangers sold in the last six months were in shades of white (Arctic White at 26.2 percent and Frozen White at 10.9 percent).
In a distant second is Meteor Grey (12.6 percent) and coming in at fourth and fifth places are Absolute Black (9.7 percent) and Aluminum Metallic (7.6 percent), respectively.
White is also the most popular color for Everest with Snow Flake White (20.2 percent) and Arctic White (14.2 percent) making up 34 percent of the sales mix across Ford IMG.
Absolute Black is the second most favorite color (17.9 percent) closely followed by Meteor Grey (17.7 percent). In fifth place is Aluminum Metallic (10.8 percent).
“White is associated with cleanliness and purity, and we know that, anecdotally, white cars tend to hide scratches a little better than other colors and they don’t show dust as easily,” adds Lindegger.
