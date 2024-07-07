FADE TO BLACK: A Ford by any other color is still as striking

Ford has come a long way from the day Henry Ford told customers they could buy their Model T in any color their heart desired — so long as it was black.

Well, times have changed, including the way car lovers view their Ford.

Now there are more than 20 paint color options available on Ranger and 10 paint color options for Everest across the Ford International Markets Group which consists of Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, North and South Africa and Middle East markets.

With a variety of color options, car buyers have become more adventurous when selecting their preferred color for their vehicle. According to Krista Lindegger, color and materials designer, Ford Australia: “Color adds personality to the vehicle and enhances the surface design.”

When it comes to the crunch, both Ranger and Everest buyers in the region prefer to keep things simple, sticking to the more classic colors.