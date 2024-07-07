Experts reveal seven trends that shape the future of textile industry

Independent natural dye artist Diana Katigbak, who specializes in indigo dyeing, likewise notes how today’s consumers are more aware of the impact of textile waste on society and climate.

“They demand more transparency from the retailers they buy from,” she adds. “There is a thrust for change in business practices and a need for textile material innovation.”

To guide the general public, the experts rounded up the latest trends per the forecasting company WGSN. Comprised of over 250 data scientists, WGSN curates an immense online library of insights and inspirations in fashion, retail, and the entire lifestyle industry.

Environment-friendly and biodegradable print alternatives lead the shift to a circular economy. Eco-conscious customers desire natural solutions, from cultivated bacteria to flower printing.

Heirloom crafts reign. As traditional cross stitch and embroideries make a grand comeback, deadstock fabrics — from vintage linens to cotton — are repurposed as base cloth.

In this endeavor, Benet, the proponent of the Bachelor in Textile Design (BTD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), promotes commitment to culture and community.

“Work with local artisans who use traditional techniques to authentically create embroidered styles,” she recommends.

“Textiles have been a large part of the Philippine cultural identity,” Katigbak, the program coordinator of BTD, emphasizes. “Many indigenous weaves represent cultural groups in the different regions of the country.”

For structure, highlights include applique cutworks and interlaced constructions. Benet expounds that this process echoes the goal of circularity as it enables the use of a single material to increase recyclability.

When it comes to surface design, sensory experience takes center stage. An added tactile dimensionality to everyday items embeds a level of comfort. Bejeweled products and beaded embellishments elevate texture.

Meanwhile, mono-material composition makes for a contemporary approach. Layering of fabrics and using threads of the same fiber composition strengthens recyclability.

“There is power in quilting for genuine storytelling,” Benet assures.

Textile also serves as an artist’s canvas. Paint splashes and imperfect details posit distinct looks and finishes, whereas expressive stitching calls for freeform decoration and DIY opportunities.