End-goal: ‘Longest distance with least amount of fuel’

At least 78 student teams, including seven from the Philippines, try to outsmart each other as the Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and Middle East 2024 kicked off last week.

Coming from 12 countries, these teams have one goal in mind: Come up with a vehicle that can go the longest distance with least amount of fuel.

Representing the Philippines are Cardinal One from Mapua University, Eco Archers from De La Salle University, Hygears from Polytechnic University of the Philippines, XU Mekan-Eco from Xavier University, Team Kasalag from Adamson University, Team Siklab from Jose Rizal University, and UMindanao Wildcats from the University of Mindanao.

Over the weekend, UMindanao Wildcats from the University of Mindanao, Cardinal One from Mapua University, Eco Archers from De La Salle University, Team Kasalag from Adamson University, and Team Siklab from Jose Rizal University have all successfully passed the technical inspection.

Held for the third consecutive year in Indonesia, the regional competition see students from across Asia and the Middle East battle it out at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, from 3 to 6 July.

Students compete to create ultra-energy efficient vehicles, which they design and build themselves, in two vehicle categories: Prototype and Urban Concept.

The Prototype class focuses on ultra-efficient, lightweight designs, typically with three wheels, aiming to reduce resistance and maximize efficiency.

The Urban Concept class emphasizes energy efficiency in conventional four-wheeled vehicle designs, closer to passenger cars in appearance, and designed to road-worthy specifications.

Participants can choose from one of three energy categories: battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and internal combustion engine (gasoline, ethanol, and/or diesel).

To compete, teams must meet a set of technical and safety rules to qualify for the competition. Qualifying teams then compete in one of the two-vehicle class categories to determine which vehicle can cover the longest distance with the least amount of fuel.

Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and the Middle East 2024 will also feature several events on the sidelines, such as Shell LiveWIRE, an enterprise development program for young energy entrepreneurs;

Shell NXplorers, an educational program focusing on critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills for youths; and Shell Indonesia Women’s Network, a discussion and empowerment program enabling students to explore their future potential.