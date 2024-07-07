DTI chief honored as youth role model

Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual was honored with the prestigious Youth Leadership Role Model Award by the Rotary Club of Makati at their 59th Induction Ball Ceremony.

The award recognizes Secretary Pascual’s exemplary leadership and significant contributions, which have profoundly inspired young people across the Philippines.

“As the Secretary of Trade and Industry, I am often asked what drives my commitment to public service. My answer is simple: the boundless potential of our youth,” said the trade chief as he emphasized his unwavering belief in the potential of the nation’s youth.

“They are not just our future leaders but the torchbearers of innovation, integrity, and inclusive growth. To be recognized as a role model for them is not just an honor — it’s a responsibility I take to heart,” he added.

Public service, relay race

In his acceptance speech, the secretary compared public service to a relay race and stressed the importance of each generation of public servants building upon the work of their predecessors. He highlighted the continuous effort required to achieve long-term goals and make a lasting societal impact.

The relay race analogy, Pascual argued, underscores the significance of individual contributions within a team effort where every public servant plays a vital role in the overall success of the government.