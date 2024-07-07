Drug sting yields high-value targets

Authorities reported the arrest of a 15-year-old individual who was already classified as a high-value individual (HVI) in illegal drugs along with two other suspects in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay San Isidro early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Parañaque City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit, officers apprehended the minor, identified by alias “John,” during the operation at around 4 a.m. on 6 July 2024.

Two other suspects, identified only as alias Mark and alias Raymond were also arrested.

Police seized one heat-sealed sachet containing suspected shabu allegedly intended for sale, along with 13 additional sachets containing suspected shabu, during the operation.

The buy-bust money and a black pouch were also confiscated. The confiscated substances, estimated to weigh approximately 50 grams and have a street value of P340,000, will undergo further analysis by the Philippine National Police Southern Police District Forensic Unit.

The three suspects are currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station while waiting for the filing of appropriate charges.