Driving progress Let’s collab for social good

As an advocate for social development, I have come to understand that true progress is not solely measured by economic indicators but by the improvement in people’s lives — particularly those on the margins of society.

Being fortunate to have led a corporate foundation that focuses on social development not so long ago, the journey has taught me valuable lessons about the power of collaboration for social good. I have come to learn that the best way to make the most impact is to engage key stakeholders towards a shared goal. It involves close collaboration between government agencies and local government units, NGOs (non-government organizations), implementing partners, volunteers and many others. It is an exercise in synergy and empowerment.

In today’s interconnected world, the challenges we face — from environmental degradation to social inequality — are too complex for any one entity to solve alone. It is increasingly evident that collaboration among diverse stakeholders is not merely beneficial but essential to drive meaningful change and achieve sustainable outcomes. The concept of collaboration for social good transcends traditional notions of charity and philanthropy. It embodies a proactive, integrated approach where governments, businesses, NGOs and local communities come together, leveraging their respective strengths to tackle pressing issues.

But ultimately, all successful social development programs should be able to engage the most important stakeholder: the beneficiaries themselves. As they participate, they should be able to imbibe a clear sense of ownership of their own success. This all comes down to the old adage: Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you will feed him for a lifetime. The wisdom is far from being cliché, it is timeless and should be at the core of all social good programs.

Much has been said about the dole-out mentality supposedly pervasive among Filipinos, the tendency to become dependent on some form of support rather than work for self-sufficiency. While there may be factors at work that seem to reinforce this, I have also seen in the work of many government agencies and in the various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs of the private sector that, with a more creative and responsive approach in developing and implementing programs, and giving the right motivation and support to its beneficiaries, people will and do take charge of their own success.