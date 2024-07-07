Driving progress Let’s collab for social good

As an advocate for social development, I have come to understand that true progress is not solely measured by economic indicators but by the improvement in people’s lives — particularly those on the margins of society.
Being fortunate to have led a corporate foundation that focuses on social development not so long ago, the journey has taught me valuable lessons about the power of collaboration for social good. I have come to learn that the best way to make the most impact is to engage key stakeholders towards a shared goal. It involves close collaboration between government agencies and local government units, NGOs (non-government organizations), implementing partners, volunteers and many others. It is an exercise in synergy and empowerment.
In today’s interconnected world, the challenges we face — from environmental degradation to social inequality — are too complex for any one entity to solve alone. It is increasingly evident that collaboration among diverse stakeholders is not merely beneficial but essential to drive meaningful change and achieve sustainable outcomes. The concept of collaboration for social good transcends traditional notions of charity and philanthropy. It embodies a proactive, integrated approach where governments, businesses, NGOs and local communities come together, leveraging their respective strengths to tackle pressing issues.
But ultimately, all successful social development programs should be able to engage the most important stakeholder: the beneficiaries themselves. As they participate, they should be able to imbibe a clear sense of ownership of their own success. This all comes down to the old adage: Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you will feed him for a lifetime. The wisdom is far from being cliché, it is timeless and should be at the core of all social good programs.
Much has been said about the dole-out mentality supposedly pervasive among Filipinos, the tendency to become dependent on some form of support rather than work for self-sufficiency. While there may be factors at work that seem to reinforce this, I have also seen in the work of many government agencies and in the various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs of the private sector that, with a more creative and responsive approach in developing and implementing programs, and giving the right motivation and support to its beneficiaries, people will and do take charge of their own success.
How does genuine collaboration happen?
It always starts with going to the communities and engaging in honest conversation. There should be an effort to understand a particular sector’s areas of concern. What are the problems in your community? How do you see the problems being addressed? Note how the question is phrased: it’s about them finding solutions to their problems. Then we can ask, how can we help you help yourselves? This approach results in localized, relevant and sustainable programs. Having identified how best to help a community, programs are made and implemented so that each stakeholder is clear on how it can contribute to its success. Community ownership is essential for the sustainability of any program.
I recently read SM Foundation’s (SMFI) latest social good report and I’m pleased to know that their approach is well aligned with my advocacy. Take, for example, one of their programs called the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan, which focuses on sustainable agriculture. It is a joint initiative with SM Supermalls, SM Markets, TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority), the Department of Agriculture and local government units. Through training and equipping farmers in modern and sustainable agricultural practices, and opening market linkages to the SM business ecosystem, the beneficiaries are able to chart their own growth.
The program has thus far graduated 30,340 farmers who can now call themselves agri-preneurs, as they are now equipped to establish social enterprises from their own production that not only generate income for them but also create jobs for their community. SM Foundation reports that KSK agri-preneurs selling through SM’s weekend markets sell P92,000 monthly on average.
The power of collaboration for the advancement of social good is most palpable in humanitarian efforts during calamities and disasters. In times like these, the need to help is no longer an issue of emergency response, it becomes a moral obligation. More so for the private sector — businesses who have grown to a considerable scale because of the communities that have embraced them have a duty beyond CSR to help out. After all, they are thriving because of the people. While the National Government is mandated to marshal needed resources to respond to such situations, this is a time when everyone is a stakeholder.
I truly believe that effective advocacy for social good requires collaboration across sectors and stakeholders. By forging partnerships with government agencies, NGOs, businesses, and local communities, advocates can leverage resources and expertise to implement sustainable solutions.
More often than not, collaborative efforts generate greater impact and ensures that interventions are tailored to local needs and realities. There are many ways to do it, but it’s clear: We should all collab for social good. It’s the right thing to do.
The author is the vice president and head of Corporate Communications at SM Investments.