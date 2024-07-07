DoJ files raps vs erring cops

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Sunday that it has filed charges against three police officers from the Amparo Police Sub Station in Caloocan City for robbery and illegal gambling.

This comes DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reminded public servants anew to be morally upright in the performance of their duties.

Police officers who were charged were identified as PSSG Andro Manangan, PCPT Jun-jun Silvertino and PSMS Jonathan Aggalao, who were arrested during an entrapment operation by the Philippine National Police’s Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG).

Reports said that on 24 June 2024, Manangan — while on official duty at the Amparo Police Sub Station — allegedly took P30,000 from a sister of an accused in exchange for the release of a suspect who was arrested for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Acts of 2002.

Acting on a tip, operatives from the PNP-IMEG launched the entrapment operation against the respondent at the back of his police sub-station where he received the marked money.

After sensing that operatives are around, respondent tried to escape but was eventually arrested at a condominium nearby.