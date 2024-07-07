DoJ clarifies GASTPE still prevailing

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a legal opinion stating that Republic Act 6728, the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act (GASTPE) enacted in 1989, is still enforceable.

The opinion came after Pasig City Rep. Roman T. Romulo sought clarification from the DoJ on whether RA 6728 had been repealed by RA 8545, the 1998 Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Schools (EGASTPE) Act.

“After a careful review of RA 6728 and RA 8545, we opine that the latter did not repeal the former,” said Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez on behalf of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla.

Vasquez explained that RA 8545 only repealed Presidential Decrees 932 and 1371, citing the law’s specific repealing clause.

“In our view, it is clear that RA 8545 explicitly repealed Presidential Decree Nos. 932 and 1371 only,” Vasquez said. “The DoJ official pointed out that GASTPE and EGASTPE ‘do not appear to be inconsistent with each other’ and that ‘the legislative intent of RA 8545 is to merely expand the coverage of RA 6728.’”