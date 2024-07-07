DepEd quizzed: Why drop ‘writing’ from curriculum?

A high school teacher in Marinduque has raised concerns over the Department of Education’s (DepEd) exclusion of writing as a separate subject in the upcoming MATATAG Curriculum for elementary students.

“Teacher Gina,” who requested anonymity, questioned the rationale behind removing writing from the curriculum for Grades 1, 4 and 7 in School Year (SY) 2024-2025.

“How can they eliminate the writing subject, which should be the focus for elementary pupils?” Gina, an educator from Buenavista, told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“They retained reading and deleted the writing. Writing is a skill that should be honed in elementary days.

The MATATAG Curriculum for the upcoming school year includes subjects and learning areas such as Language, Reading and Literacy, English, Filipino, Mathematics, Science, Makabansa, Araling Panlipunan, MAPEH, GMRC, EPP/TLE, the National Reading Program, and the National Mathematics Program.

Having hard time

Writing has been conspicuously omitted.

Gina argued that writing skills are fundamental to reading comprehension and expressed fears that students who don’t develop strong writing skills in elementary school will struggle later on.

“If elementary students are not taught how to write, then they will have a hard time reading in the coming years,” she explained.

Gina clarified that she is not questioning the overall quality of the MATATAG Curriculum, but highlighted the challenges teachers face in implementing it due to various factors.

“What we are complaining about is that we are having a hard time implementing the curriculum versus so many factors that affect the learning process of students now,” she said. “We are the ones being blamed when it comes to implementation.”

Gina also cited the Philippines’ low ranking in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) as evidence of existing problems in reading comprehension.

“It’s true, some of my high school students are poor readers,” she admitted. “But we have programs like DEAR (Drop Everything and Read) and the National Reading Program to address this.”

Gina pointed to factors like gadget use and absenteeism as contributing to students’ struggles with reading. She also expressed frustration with the pressure to promote students who haven’t mastered essential skills.

“If we give them failing grades, the first question is ‘What did you do that they fail?’” she said. “That’s why some students pass elementary and high school even if they are not deserving.”

In addition to curriculum concerns, Gina urged DepEd to revisit its policy restricting punishment.

“We are not allowed to speak harshly to students because it’s considered verbal abuse,” she said. “The child protection policy needs to be reviewed because students’ attitudes are different now.”

Gina argued that limitations on discipline make it difficult for teachers to maintain classroom order and discourage students from pursuing teaching careers.

“Part of our teaching is disciplining students,” she said. “This, coupled with low salaries, makes teaching a stressful profession.”

Gina concluded by calling for adjustments to education policies under incoming DepEd secretary Senator Sonny Angara.

“Education policies need tweaking,” she said. Angara, who has pledged to simplify the curriculum and improve teacher benefits, has not yet commented on Gina’s specific concerns.