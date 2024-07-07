Casualty of war

It was reported that on 7 October, squads of terrorists driving pickup trucks penetrated into the city of Israel. They were firing in all directions.

At around 7 a.m., the terrorists took over the Sderot police station. About 26 terrorists armed with grenades, Kalashnikov rifles and explosive charges, attacked the police station and fired RPG missiles towards it.

The police officers who were positioned in the station joined the other forces stationed in the city.

But, this Suzuki Vitara (in photo) survived the bombing and bullet attack. Although the marks of bombing and gunshots are visible — still the vehicle remains intact and looks ready to take on another battle.

At least, for sure it still has better days ahead of it — better than the war-torn victim vehicles behind it.

Sadly, it was reported that senior non-commissioned officer Meir Abergil, coordinator of the Sderot police, was at the time, on sick leave undergoing medical treatment.

Despite this, when the massive rocket fire on Sderot and its surroundings began, he decided to reinforce and help his fellow policemen. Unfortunately, on his way to the station in his private car, he was shot by terrorists.