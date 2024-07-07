Budget grocery chain pulls out knockoffs

Responding to an injunction issued by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), DALI Everyday Grocery has removed three products from its shelves due to alleged trademark infringement.

According to the Cruz Marcelo & Tenefrancia law firm, which represents Nutri-Asia Inc., the IPOPHL determined that the products were “confusingly similar” to established brands produced and popularized by Nutri-Asia Inc.

Nutri-Asia complained about the grocery chain’s trademark infringement, unfair competition, and copyright infringement of its popular products—UFC Banana Ketchup, Datu Puti Vinegar and Datu Puti Soy Sauce.

Highest form of flattery

DALI Everyday Grocery, operated by Hard Discount Philippines Inc., was selling these products under the names KULINA banana ketchup and Raja Puro vinegar and soy sauce, with packaging very similar to Nutri-Asia’s UFC and Datu Puti products.

During injunction hearings, the Cruz Marcelo & Tenefrancia law firm successfully established Nutri-Asia’s intellectual property rights over its two well-known household brands.

The injunction protects Datu Puti and UFC’s goodwill and reputation.

“By virtue of the injunction, DALI has pulled out the products complained of from its stores,” Cruz Marcelo & Tenefrancia said.

DALI Everyday Grocery, which opened its first store in February 2020, plans to expand to 950 stores by the end of the year.

Hard Discount Philippines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDPM Sin Pte. Ltd., a foreign corporation governed by the laws of Singapore.

Dali Discount AG, founded in Switzerland in 2020, is the parent company of Hard Discount Philippines and HDPM Sin with a primary focus on Southeast Asia.