Biazon summons basketball ‘disruptor’

Following the disruption of a basketball game at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex last 5 July 2024 after an individual threw a chair inside the playing court, Muntinlupa Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon has directed local officials to find the culprit as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Muntinlupa mayor also issued an ultimatum to the individual to come see him at his office until Monday to answer for his violations.

“To the one who threw a chair... FYI, many cameras caught you. Even if you change your T-shirt before leaving the Sports Complex, your face is still the same. I’ll give you until Monday to come to me,” said Biazon in a social media post.

The incident was recorded during the La Liga de Muntinlupa Basketball Tournament 2024 — organized by the city’s barangay council — which was on its first game of the Finals.

Initial reports said that before the scuffle, a player was seen arguing with one of the game’s referees and later, the same player charged the referee and was joined by members of the crowd.

Videos circulating social media show water bottles were also thrown in the venue.

Biazon blasted the game’s patrons and players for unruly behavior adding the incident had set a bad example for the youth.

“Instead of promoting sportsmanship and unity

— which is the objective of the basketball tournament — it has set a bad example to the youth because of the behavior and attitude shown by some of those who watched and played. Muntinlupeños should not be like that. That’s not something to be proud of,” Biazon said.

According to Barangay Poblacion village chief and barangay council president Allen Ampaya, they are already investigating the incident and the individuals who were allegedly involved will face necessary actions.

Players who were proven to be involved in the scuffle will also face penalties.

The status of the championship games, however, would still be discussed by the game’s committee and organizers.

Before the game was interrupted, Barangay Cupang was leading with 97 points against opponent Barangay Bayanan with the score of 96 points. Barangay Cupang won the game by forfeit due to the opposing team members allegedly attacking game officials.