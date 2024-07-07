Agri coop faces ecological challenges

The Rayuray Farmers’ Agriculture Cooperative (RFAC) in Batac, Ilocos Norte shows the spirit of resilience in the face of climate adversity. The Climate Change Commission (CCC) engaged with the cooperative to better understand the ecological challenges that affect their agricultural productivity.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s projection is that Ilocos Norte will have an increase in temperature and rainfall by 2036 to 2065, which will result in drier dry days and wetter wet days. This poses challenges for various sectors, particularly agriculture, which is highly vulnerable to the impacts of prolonged drought and extreme rainfall conditions.

During the visit, the farmers shared their firsthand experiences of how water scarcity and changing rainfall patterns have affected their crops and livelihoods. The community has increasingly relied on groundwater extraction as their support for irrigation. This method, while beneficial, also presents risks of land subsidence.

“The supply of water to us depends on rain. Due to climate change, the season when water is strong and weak also changes and this affects our crops,” Barangay Captain Norberto Puyot said in Filipino.

Cooperative members identified initiatives and programs that are vital in sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture. This includes solar-powered irrigation systems, rainwater catchment facilities, harvest calendar, drought-resistant crops, post-harvest marketing, and information dissemination, and knowledge and capacity development.

The CCC emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts to support cooperatives and local communities such as the Rayuray Farmers’ Agriculture Coop.

The CCC formed a partnership with Mariano Marcos State University, Philippine Rice Research Institute and the local government of Ilocos Norte to help formulate more appropriate plans of action toward climate-resilient agriculture in the region.

The United Nations celebrates the International Day of Cooperatives (IDC) every first Saturday of July. The commemoration aims to highlight the relevance of cooperatives in promoting and advocating for sustainable development.

This year’s IDC theme, “Cooperatives Building a Better Future for All,” acknowledges their efforts in creating a sustainable and equitable future by empowering communities and promoting inclusive economic growth.