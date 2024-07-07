A glittering celebration

Pandora recently celebrated a milestone in the Philippines with its 12th year anniversary. Pandora kicked-off its four-month long anniversary caravan of festivities at the mid-level 2/3, East Wing Atrium, Shangri-La Plaza. Joining the 12th year anniversary celebration were top models, celebrities and friends of Pandora. The first stop was inside the Pandora boutique, where the new collections were showcased. At the main area, Pandora game tickets were given to guests, unlocking access to a variety of interactive stations, which included the claw machine, roulette wheel and others. Everyone had a chance to win Pandora jewelry and other prices. The caravan made sure that this special momentous occasion had something for everyone. The main event was hosted by celebrity Max Collins who was joined by Pandora brand head, Tricie Legarda. The success of Pandora’s Anniversary Fair underscored not only 12 years of excellence but also a deep appreciation for the Filipino community’s enduring support. As the celebrations continue, Pandora looks forward to more memories and continues to inspire through timeless craftsmanship and passion for beauty.
Stay tuned for Pandora’s nationwide caravan — a celebration of joy, connection, and the enduring allure of exceptional jewelry.
Pandora is the world’s largest jewelry brand. Pandora’s hand-finished jewelry crafted from high-quality materials offers endless possibilities for personalization, empowering people to express their personal style through its pieces. Starting as a small jewelry shop in Copenhagen, Denmark more than 40 years ago, today Pandora is present in over 100 countries. With sustainability as a top priority, by 2025, Pandora will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewelry and will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by half across its value chain by 2030.
