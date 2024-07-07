8 new SGV partners, principal designated

Top auditing firm SGV & Co. has named eight new partners and one principal.

In a statement, the company said it admitted into the partnership Marco Rene Barredo, Jane Carol Chiu, Raphael Erickson de Leon, Karmela de Vera, Anne Margaret Momongan-Lim, Cliff Richard Narag, Mary Grace Ornopia and Leomar Velez.

157 partners, principals

It also announced the designation of Michelle Arias as principal. The new appointments bring SGV’s partners and principals to 157 outstanding leaders, mentors and stewards.

They ably lead the firm’s nearly 6,000 professionals and support staff from various disciplines, the company said.

SGV said its partners and principals are all deeply committed to guiding the firm in meeting its purpose to nurture leaders and enable businesses.