4th of July: A historical connection

Fourth of July holds a dual significance for both Filipinos and Americans, albeit for different reasons. While Americans celebrate it as their Independence Day, marking the birth of the United States as a nation in 1776, Filipinos also attach importance to this date, albeit under a different context.

Filipino-American Friendship Day was originally designated to commemorate the official end of American colonial rule in the Philippines on 4 July 1946. This historical connection has continued to influence the cultural and diplomatic relations between the two nations. Over the decades, the relationship between the Philippines and the United States has evolved beyond colonial ties to encompass shared interests in defense, trade, culture and education.