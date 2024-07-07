4Ps beneficiaries get social insurance

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to formalize a partnership with the Social Security System (SSS) on Monday through a memorandum of agreement (MoA) aimed at providing low-cost social insurance for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao expressed gratitude for the collaboration with SSS, emphasizing that the partnership will extend crucial social security coverage to 4Ps beneficiaries. This initiative aims to safeguard them against income loss, sickness, and other financial hardships.

Dubbed the "4Ps AlkanSSSya Program," the agreement between DSWD and SSS will establish a subsidized contribution scheme tailored for 4Ps organized groups.

The specific subsidy amounts will be determined by SSS based on actuarial studies and the capacity of beneficiaries to contribute, with a minimum monthly contribution set at P570. Beneficiaries will shoulder their own monthly SSS premiums.

The program covers 4Ps members belonging to workers' associations, informal sector groups (ISG), and Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPA).

Additionally, SSS will assist DSWD in the registration and processing of applications for eligible beneficiaries.

The MoA outlines roles and responsibilities for both agencies, including conducting seminars and orientations to educate 4Ps groups about the benefits and importance of SSS membership and savings, thereby promoting financial literacy among beneficiaries.

According to 4Ps national program manager and director Gemma Gabuya, insurance plays a critical role within DSWD’s Social Welfare and Development Indicator Framework. Gabuya emphasized the necessity for beneficiaries to have security or insurance before transitioning out of the 4Ps program, highlighting DSWD’s commitment to their financial security and sustainability.

Established under Republic Act 11310, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) is a flagship poverty reduction strategy of DSWD, designed to empower poor and vulnerable families by investing in human capital to break the cycle of poverty across generations.