4PH staging area to rise soon

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), together with Pasay City and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), signed a memorandum of agreement recently to establish a staging area for informal settler families (ISFs) affected by the upcoming Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) project.

In a statement, the DHSUD said that the initiative ensures no displacements during construction as ISFs will be temporarily housed in the staging area until their permanent housing units within Pasay City are completed.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar lauded the project as a model for prioritizing public welfare and inter-agency collaboration.

He also highlighted that the staging area is a first for the 4PH program, allowing beneficiaries to remain in the city while their new homes are built.

“This project under the agreement will serve as a showcase not only for the 4PH program but also for our commitment to urban renewal and redevelopment,” Acuzar said.

“Pasay City will be the pilot area for our urban renewal program, which falls under DHSUD’s mandate for urban development,” he added.

The agreement outlines the construction of temporary shelters using prefabricated materials within the staging area. This temporary community will be equipped with amenities like an open park, playground, and basketball court.

Acuzar said that the location is strategically chosen, situated near the airport and approximately two kilometers from the targeted informal settlement slated for redevelopment into a township.

“This is what our President has directed us to do: ensure no displacements and prioritize our less fortunate countrymen,” Acuzar said. “This pilot staging area will serve as a model for our other urban renewal projects and the transformation of blighted areas across the country.”