Valenzuela drills teachers for reading camp

Valenzuela City, in collaboration with Synergeia Foundation and the Department of Education (DepEd) Valenzuela, conducted a comprehensive training session for public school teachers in Lawang Bato.

A total of 64 teachers, designated as “reading coordinators,” underwent intensive training to prepare for their roles as facilitators in the upcoming Valenzuela Reading Camp 2024.

The initiative, spearheaded by Synergeia Foundation President Dr. Milwida Guevara and supported by the Office of the vice mayor, aims to equip teachers with effective reading strategies.

Each teacher received modular kits designed to address the needs of students struggling with reading, particularly those categorized as “frustrated readers” and “non-readers.”

The kits included techniques for teaching phonemes — the correct pronunciation of letters and syllables — and methods to engage students in reading accurately.

Dr. Guevara, who personally led the training, stressed the importance of creativity in teaching.

“It is crucial to engage students by activating their five senses, incorporating fun games and encouraging movement,” she said.

She added that the goal is to make learning interactive and enjoyable, which in turn, fosters better reading comprehension. The one-day training session ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following day, an additional session was held for 128 teacher’s aides, primarily volunteers from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela.

The aides will assist the reading coordinators during the camp. Each teacher will have two aides to support the implementation of the program.

Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, the Educ 360 Action Officer, praised the dedication of the teachers involved in the Reading Camp.

“These teachers represent hope for students struggling with reading. They are crucial in preparing these young learners for their future,” Natividad-Borja said.

The Reading Camp is an integral part of the Education 360 Degrees Investment Program, which focuses on providing targeted learning assistance to students in Grades 3 to 6 who have difficulty reading.

The program aims to enhance students’ understanding of reading fundamentals, boost their confidence, and improve their literacy skills.

The Valenzuela Reading Camp 2024 is set to launch on 10 July 2024, and is expected to benefit 1,246 assessed students.