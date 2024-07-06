UNESCO names Apayao as Biosphere Reserve

BAGUIO CITY — The Province of Apayao harvested an international recognition for its efforts of conserving the forests and their environs.

During the 36th session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and Biosphere Programme (ICC MAB) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on 5 July in Agadir, Morocco, Apayao received the inscription of being a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The award makes areas in Apayao now protected for biodiversity conservation.

The Provincial Government of Apayao started working on the UNESCO biosphere reserve inscription after discovering the first active Philippine Eagle nest in Luzon within its forests. It has partnered with organizations such as the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) and the United States Forest Service (USFS) to help with preparations, training, and documentation required by UNESCO.

The efforts suffered delays during the Covid-19 pandemic as restrictions hampered many of the needed processes.

Governor Elias Bulut Jr., in his acceptance speech, said that the award is another milestone not only for the province of Apayao but for the entire country. “As a Biosphere Reserve of the Apayaos, we hope to inspire other learning spaces for conservation and sustainable development in the Philippines and around the world,” he said.

Apayao is the fourth area in the Philippines designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, following Albay, Palawan and Puerto Galera.