Travel updates

Filed a vacation leave? Check. Planned your dream trip? Check.

Now, it’s time to take it up a notch by growing your travel funds even more with Maya, one of the leading digital bank in the Philippines. With its high-interest rates and daily credited interest, you can boost your travel budget effortlessly.

Here’s how you can make it happen:

Step 1: Save and spend

Get started by putting your funds in Maya Savings and use Maya for all your transactions so you can increase your savings with an interest rate of up to 14 percent per annum. Every time you use Maya for flights, hotels, dining, shopping and more, your travel fund grows faster with the interest credited daily, allowing you to indulge in life’s little pleasures without cutting into your travel budget.

Step 2: Put your travel fund in

For those planning months ahead, use Maya Personal Goals to save for your trip. This feature allows you to open up to five separate accounts, each earning an instant four percent interest per annum, making it easy to organize and grow your travel budget. Isn’t it nice to have a feature that gives you extra budget for your travels, in addition to the interest credited daily?

Step 3: Swipe or tap

Even while you’re on your trip, continue to use Maya to keep boosting your interest rate. You can use your Maya Card at over 130 million merchants worldwide in more than 200 countries. Every purchase you make not only covers your travel expenses but also earns you credited interest, helping your money grow even while you enjoy your vacation.

Step 4: Short on budget?

When you find yourself short on cash for your travels, Maya Easy Credit offers a straightforward solution. Access a revolving credit line of up to P30,000 in an instant (subject to credit evaluation) with no documents needed. Borrow what you need and repay at your convenience, ensuring your trip goes smoothly.