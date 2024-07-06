Thai stars Baifern Pimchanok, Nine Naphat part ways

In recent weeks, the Thai entertainment world has been buzzing with gossip about the high-profile couple Baifern Pimchanok and Nine Naphat.

Nine Naphat addressed the media at a packed press conference in Bangkok, confirming that he and Baifern have “stepped back to being friends.”

The 28-year-old actor explained that the decision was made to prioritize their work commitments. He admitted struggling to balance his career and his relationship but did not blame anyone else for the split.

Nine emphasized that there was no third party involved, and the breakup was amicable. He tearfully reassured, “There is no animosity between us.”

Baifern and Nine officially announced their relationship in 2022, though they had previously worked together in several movies and shows, most notably the 2019 film Friend Zone. Last May, the couple traveled to Switzerland together.

In a recent Instagram post, Nine alluded to personal problems, asking his followers for patience and understanding.

Baifern gained popularity for her 2010 film Crazy Little Thing Called Love with Mario Maurer, while Nine starred in the 2023 series Nobody’s Happy If I’m Not.

Reports from The Nation Thailand and Khaosod English confirm the couple’s split.

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the two continue to maintain a friendly relationship.