Shareholders reelect PSE Board

Shareholders of The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) re-elected 14 Board of Directors during the PSE’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

Completing the 15-member Board is former PSE Director Edgardo G. Lacson, who was elected as Non-Broker Director representing Other Market Participants.

He served in the PSE Board from May 2011 to May 2019 and from May 2019 to July 2021.

Mr. Lacson is the Chairman of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines and Honorary Chairman and past President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is also a Director of various private and publicly listed companies.

The PSE Board is comprised of one President-Director, five Broker Directors, and nine Non-Broker Directors.

Of the nine Non-Broker Directors, five are Independent Directors and four are Directors representing the interests of Issuers, Investors and Other Market Participants.

The other Non-Broker Directors who were re-elected were Ferdinand K. Constantino and Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso as Directors representing Investors and Atty. Marilyn Victorio-Aquino as Director representing Issuers.

The Independent Directors who will continue to serve on the PSE Board are Jose T. Pardo, Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro (ret.), Peter B. Favila, Andrew Jerome T. Gan and Vicente L. Panlilio.

Broker Directors who will serve a fresh mandate are Diosdado M. Arroyo, Eddie T. Gobing, Wilson L. Sy, Anthony M. Te and Ma. Vivian Yuchengco.

Mr. Pardo, Chair and Founder of 7 Eleven Philippines, remains as Chairman of PSE. Meantime, Mr. Ramon S. Monzon will continue with his duties as President and CEO.

“I am pleased to be working once again with esteemed colleagues in the Board. They have been instrumental in pursuing regulatory reforms and programs for the stock market and its stakeholders to bring PSE closer to its vision,” said PSE Chairman Jose T. Pardo.

The Directors will serve for a term of one year, from July 2024 to June 2025.