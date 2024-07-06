San Juan, S. Cotabato, Iloilo down foes

San Juan stepped on the gas pedal in the fourth quarter to pull away for good and down Nueva Ecija, 78-66, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 6 Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ahead by just three points after the third quarter, the Knights flashed the form that made them the Season 2 champion to build a 70-54 gap on the way to a 13-1 win-loss record in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Nikko Panganiban paced a balanced San Juan offense with 14 points he laced with four rebounds while Dexter Maiquez had 10 markers and eight boards.

Michael Calisaan, Michael Malonzo and Orlan Wamar each chipped in nine points as the Knights reasserted their supremacy over the Rice Vanguards, whom they swept in last year’s North Division semifinals.

Nueva Ecija led briefly at 39-36 through Billy Robles and Will McAloney, only to turn cold and suffer a second straight defeat that pulled the Rice Vanguards down to 12-2.

McAloney finished with 14 points, Robby Celiz chalked nine markers and nine rebounds while Robles finished with nine points.

Other games saw South Cotabato subdue Bataan, 88-83, and Iloilo rout Marikina, 93-77.

Enzo Joson again shone for the South Cotabato Warriors, who climbed to a 12-5 slate, pouring 20 points.

Marwin Dionisio complemented Joson with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Chris Dumapig and Jervy Cruz added 12 points each.

Bataan slid to a 4-12 card despite Yves Sazon’s 21-point effort.

Rhaffy Octobre had 18 markers and Dominick Vera scored 10.

CJ Cansino towed the Iloilo United Royals to a 7-9 record with 30 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The former University of the Philippines hotshot was supported by homegrown Mark Nonoy with 15 points and Clint Doliguez with 13 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

RV Berjay and CJ Catapusan also did their share for Iloilo with 11 points each.

Marikina, which tumbled to a 4-12 mark, drew 15 points, five assists and four rebounds from Jordan Sta. Ana.

Ivez Corteza got 13 points and rebounds while Eric Pili dropped 13 markers in a lost cause.