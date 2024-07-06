RMFB1 donates souvenir shop to empower San Quintin youth

The 104th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 (RMFB1) empowered out-of-school youth by donating a souvenir and printing shop to San Quintin Hope for Education Youth Association (SQHEYA) in Pangasinan on 5 July.

This initiative, part of the "Regular na Kabuhayan para sa Bagong Kinabukasan" (RKB) project, aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities through education and skill development.

Led by P/CPT Ronnel K. Balangcod and P/COL Dominic B. Guerrero, in collaboration with Pure Bayanihan represented by Jannah Endrina, the shop, valued at P576,642.00, was awarded during the 29th PCR Month Celebration and in line with the 5Ps Impact Project.

Key figures who graced the event included former Mayor Clark Cecil Tiu; Roma Q. Madrigal, PESO Manager of San Quintin; and Atty. Charlene B. Lagua. This collective effort underscores the importance of supporting youth initiatives for community growth.