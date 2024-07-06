Rising K-pop stars WHIB dazzle Manila

WHIB, a rising 5th generation K-pop group, consisting of Jayder, Haseung, Jinbeom, UGeon, Leejeong, Jaeha, Inhong, and Wonjun, recently captivated the Philippine media during a press conference at the Marco Polo Ortigas.

Since their debut in November last year, WHIB has committed to showcasing a variety of styles, quickly gaining momentum with their second single.

Their trajectory of success is underscored by their impressive career milestones. The group’s second single nearly doubled the initial sales of their debut album "Cut-Out," while their music video for "Kick It" amassed 10 million views in record time.

WHIB’s latest release, "ETERNAL YOUTH: KICK IT," features three tracks: the energetic title track "KICK IT," the evocative "IN THE MOOD," and an English version of "KICK IT."