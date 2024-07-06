REVIEW: ‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE’ IS UNNECESSARY DRAMA

Imagine being secretly in love with someone for years, and one day they confess they feel the same. Just as you are about to take the relationship to the next level, with giddy promises of joy, sound-sensitive monsters fall from the sky, interrupting your budding romance. Suddenly, you can’t talk to each other anymore. You can’t even kiss. Every single second, there’s the threat of a gruesome death separating you.

Or maybe you are newlyweds, or you just found out you are pregnant, when aliens come hurtling toward your city, consuming humans. Yes, just as you are about to start a family.

After such great news, a life-changing milestone within the realm of family and relationships, when laughter, speech and intimacy are essential, these aliens halt what could have been a chance for undiscovered happiness. Understanding that death is just a decibel away, the audience wouldn’t want any of the characters to die because it would be painful for those they would leave behind.

But that is not the case in A Quiet Place: Day One. The main characters are not embarking on a new, exciting chapter. Sam (played by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o) is dying from cancer, and Eric (Joseph Quinn), who suffers from panic attacks, is a newly enrolled law student.

How can we sympathize with either of these strangers or root for their survival? Sam is going to die soon anyway. Her last wish, a slice of pizza from Harlem (yes, how pretentious), is not enough to twist the heart. Meanwhile, Eric’s life of academics seems trivial. What use is a law degree if the world is ending before your eyes?

Sam and Eric do not form any sort of silent romance, or a special bond, either — they are merely compassionate toward one another.

That’s the issue with this third installment of the popular franchise. No matter how delightfully nuanced the performances of the lead characters are, you do not care about Sam and Eric’s journey. You don’t know them deep enough.