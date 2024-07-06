PSC realigns, restructures staff employment

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) restructuring its staff in light of complaints from its former employees.

PSC chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said the government’s sports arm is reviewing the job descriptions of the employees to avoid redundancy.

Around 37 former PSC employees have cried foul over the alleged massive layoffs.

“We actually haven’t replaced anyone yet. We’re in the process of talking to the department head,” Bachmann said.

“This is the redundant employees because of the submitted TOR (terms of reference) and job description. Let’s fix it.”

Bachmann said PSC executive director Paolo Tatad has been helping out in the realignment of duties of the staff to better serve the agency.

“I understand all these other employees who are eight, 10 and 15 years in service. I do understand that. But it’s been decades now, we actually have to fix the PSC,” Bachmann said.

Tatad echoed Bachmann sentiments as the PSC wants to make sure it gets the right person for the right job.

“We want to make sure that the jobs are about the jobs, the function, the description on how it should be for each department. But what happens is, it’s based on the person, not on the job,” Tatad said.

“So, that’s why you might have a certain person who might be there for a long time because the description matches what the person can do but not what the job asks. I hope that’s clear.”