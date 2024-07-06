Preggies get Marikina’s full backing

The Office of Marikina First District Rep. Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro, in partnership with the city government’s Gender and Development Office, continued to provide medical services and maternal healthcare to pregnant women in the city.

Now on its fifth batch, the city government holds the “Buntis Congress” annually to help pregnant women have healthy and safe pregnancies.

“We take care of pregnant women from prenatal until postnatal, which means we also take care of their babies,” Teodoro said in an interview over the weekend.

Pregnant women, she added, are given free ultrasound, free childbirth, free maternal health kit, free check-ups, and free medicines for the pregnant women in Marikina.

The neophyte lawmaker, the wife of Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro, said she has been advocating maternal and child childcare even when she was not yet a congresswoman.

“It’s very important to take care of pregnant women, ensuring they eat right and receive the correct vitamins. We also have periodic check-ups,” Teodoro said.

“We also give vaccines, which are the primary need of pregnant women, such as anti-tetanus, diphtheria and flu vaccines. Again, this is free to all,” she added.

Meanwhile, thousands of volunteers gathered in Marikina City recently for the annual cleanup drive aimed at mitigating flood risks and promoting environmental sustainability.

The event, spearheaded by Mayor Marcy Teodoro, saw community members, local government employees, and private organizations joining hands to clean up the city’s waterways, streets, and public spaces.

“Our community has always been proactive in maintaining a clean and safe environment. This annual cleanup drive is a testament to our collective effort to protect our city from flooding and environmental degradation,” Teodoro said.

Marikina, known for its vulnerability to flooding, especially during the rainy season, has consistently organized cleanup activities to ensure that its drainage systems and waterways are clear of debris.

“Our city’s resilience against flooding is a shared responsibility. By working together, we can significantly reduce the risk and impact of floods,” Teodoro added.

Volunteers were equipped with cleaning tools and protective gear as they worked through various sites, including the Marikina Riverbanks and residential areas prone to flooding.

The local government also set up waste collection points to ensure the proper disposal and recycling of the collected waste.