POGOs’ gradual phaseout eyed

A gradual removal of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) is being considered, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

In a news forum on Saturday, PAOCC spokesperson Dr. Winston Casio said the move is in response to calls from lawmakers urging the government to impose a total ban on POGOs due to crimes associated with their operations.

Senators have sounded the alarm against the social ills that POGOs have brought to the country, with most of these firms acquiring legal permits from authorities.

“Maybe before we direct ourselves to a discussion on a total ban, we could probably revisit discussions of the phaseout,” Casio said, noting that a gradual phaseout would eventually pave the way to the elimination of POGOs operating illegally.

“A gradual phase-out may be a transitional mechanism that would lead to the total eradication of these scam farms,” Casio explained.

Casio noted there were only 42 POGOs legally operating in the Philippines, 41 of these in Metro Manila and one in Kawit, Cavite.

He said the government has canceled 298 POGO licenses across the country due to illegal operations.

These illegal POGO hubs are located in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Central Visayas and Mindanao.

“A good number of them have gone underground,” Casio said.