PBMM bares 440 N. Mindanao infra projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that a total of 440 infrastructure projects are slated to be implemented across Northern Mindanao, aimed at enhancing the region's agricultural productivity.

Marcos made the commitment during his visit to Tubod, Lanao del Norte over the weekend, where he led the distribution of land titles and farm machinery and equipment to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the province.

Aside from the expanded public services and programs, Marcos said the national government will also prioritize the implementation of the infrastructure projects including the farm-to-market-roads, irrigation systems, and portable water systems — which would be undertaken by the Department of Agrarian Reform.

Marcos noted that a total of 176 agrarian reform communities (ARCs), covering 524 ARB organizations (ARBOs), in the region will benefit from these projects.

The combined budget for these projects is pegged at P27.62 million and is still awaiting approval.

"That is just one of the steps we are taking to ensure that the Filipino people have enough food," Marcos said.

He vowed that the government will continue providing “dignity and comfort” to every “brave farmer.”

Of the 440 projects, 115 will be implemented in Bukidnon; 26 in Camiguin; 55 in Lanao del Norte; 142 in Misamis Occidental; and 62 in Misamis Oriental.

DAR has 21 ongoing infrastructure projects in Northern Mindanao — 17 are in Bukidnon and four Camiguin — as of present.