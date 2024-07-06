PAOCC identifies sources of leakage in POGO raid

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported on Saturday that they have identified and established the sources of leakage from the planned raid at the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga, last month.

PAOCC spokesperson disclosed this information during a forum on Quezon City on Saturday, adding they already have leads on the possible leak that "compromised" the raid on the sprawling POGO compound in Porac, Pampanga on 4 June.

Casio said that all members of the different government agencies who participated in the operation have been subjected to investigation, including himself.

"We already gathered leads in these past three days," Casio said. "Someone, somewhere, in the long chain of government or in the process of applying for the search warrant leaked this particular information."

The POGO raid resulted in the arrest of 158 Chinese, Vietnamese and Malaysian nationals, far fewer than the expected 1,000.

"We arrived on 4 June — the entire complex was dark, closed, and no one was inside the facility anymore," the PAOCC official said.

The 157 foreigners suspected to be POGO workers were caught leaving the compound of Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga just as authorities were about to conduct a "welfare check."

The PAOCC official said that on Monday, the anti-crime body will coordinate with other agencies involved in the POGO raid to disclose the leads they have.

“So, they can track where these leads go. We will give them the leads then we will allow the agencies to do the investigation,” he said.

Casio said they believe large numbers of POGO workers and company officials were able to escape before the PAOCC team reached the site.

Aside from those apprehended, nine bodies of foreign nationals were discovered in various parts of Pampanga. Casio mentioned that the PAOCC has requested the Pampanga Police District to provide the anti-crime body with a copy of the report.

The PAOCC official stated that they are closely monitoring the recent developments, noting, "I have already received three calls, one from the Malaysian Embassy, another from China, and another from Vietnam."

“We would like to find out... as one of the embassies questioned how the Pampanga police concluded that x number of bodies were Chinese nationals,” Casio said.

He added, “According to one embassy, they have not received any communication from the Pampanga police regarding those bodies. Remember, Chinese nationals can resemble Singaporeans, Malaysians and even Taiwanese.”