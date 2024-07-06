OWWA reaches out to water fest victim

As criticism piled up on the way that some San Juan residents observed the feast of their patron saint through an anarchic water festival, a single mom who claimed she lost a job opportunity after getting soaked will get government help.

In a Facebook video, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio called on the single mom to come to the agency so they could give her the proper guidance.

“We want to help her. The chance she lost, we will try to bring it back so we’re telling her to please call us,” Ignacio said.

OWWA to find way

The OWWA said they would try to contact her job agency.

“We will find a way to contact the agency and ask for a chance for her,” he added.

“We shall wait for you to contact us,” Ignacio said.

In a now viral Facebook post, the anonymous person said she was considered “failed” for an employer’s interview after being soaked at the “Wattah Wattah” festival, San Juan City’s traditional “basaan” celebration on 24 June.

The single mom of three said she has been applying for jobs at multiple agencies to land a European employment since she’s the only one supporting her family.

She was eventually called for an interview on 24 June.

However, upon reaching San Juan City, a group of young people, about 20 of them, soaked her with water guns and hoses despite her pleas.