Obiena gets feel of Paris competition

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena takes on his potential Paris Olympics medal rivals when he competes in the Meeting de Paris on Sunday at the Charlety Stadium in France.

The 28-year-old Filipino marches into battle against 12 other world-class vaulters led by defending Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Sweden in the competition firing off at 9:07 p.m. (Philippine time).

Save for 2012 London Olympics gold medalist and home bet Renaud Lavillenie, the Diamond League series tournament will feature the top contenders for the Summer Games opening on 26 July.

Aside from world champion Duplantis, also in the tough field are Sam Kendricks, KC Lightfoot, Jacob Wooten and Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the United States.

French pole vaulters Robin Emig and Thiabaut Collet, Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, Ben Broeders of Belgium, Kurtis Marschall of Australia and Piotr Lisek of Poland round up the list of competitors.

This would serve as Obiena’s last tournament before the Olympics.

He is expected to hook up with the rest of the Philippine Olympic delegation in Metz, France for final preparations.

The Asian Games gold medalist is coming into the competition baming with confidence after claiming back-to-back mints in Poland.

Obiena ruled the 6th Irena Szewińska Memorial at the Zdzisław Krzyszkow after cleaaring 5.97 meters last 20 June.

He followed it with another gold medal romp after reaching 5.87m in the Memorial Czesław Cybulskiego in Poznan, Poland last 23 June.

It also helps that Obiena is getting used to the set of poles sent by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Patafa president Terry Capistrano said he expects a strong performance from Obiena in the tournament and in the Summer Games.

“When you say EJ Obiena, world number two, the expectations are high also. From time to time we get a chance to talk to each other. If you’re number two, you’re supposed to meet the expectations,” Capistrano said.

The pole vault event in the Paris Olympics will begin on 3 August at the Stade de France.