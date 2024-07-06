MPW-Basilan gets boost

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has provided three heavy equipment to the MPW-Basilan District Engineering Office to help them speed up the construction of roads and other infrastructure projects in the province.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim A. Hasanin said yesterday the three heavy equipment arrived in this city on board a barge coming from Cotabato City on Saturday.

Hasanin said the three construction equipment consist of one unit excavator crawler type: one unit excavator wheel type and one unit motor grader.

Hasanin who was elated seeing the construction equipment that arrived here from the MPW central office in Cotabato City said “We are happy that all three equipment are brand new and we are the first to use it in our construction works in Basilan province.”

This construction equipment would be of great help to us especially to speed up our construction works ranging from roads to flood control programs, Engr. Hasanin in a Yakan vernacular dialect said.

Hasanin likewise expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim and MPW Minister Architect Eduard Uy Guerra for their support in the implementation of various quality infrastructure projects in Basilan province.

He said MPW-BDEO is presently concentrating on the opening and construction of new roads including rehabilitation of dilapidated roads in the province.

For the locals, the road symbolizes hope for the youth in the community and a new beginning for bright opportunities, improved access to education, and a promising future for the youth in the area.