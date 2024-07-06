MPD arrests 2 wanted persons

Operatives of the Manila police District (MPD) nabbed two individuals with warrants of arrest for charges related to illegal drugs and violation of the Bouncing Checks Law (BP22) over the weekend.

The first individual arrested was Kimberly Rose Dalisay y Braga, 28, a female vendor of Barangay 850, Zone 93, Pandacan, Manila. Dalisay was arrested at UN Avenue corner Taft Avenue, Ermita, Manila at around 3:15 p.m.

Her arrest by MPD-PS 10 was based on a warrant issued by Judge Emilio Y. Legaspi III of Regional Trial Court Branch 13, Manila, for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9165.

Also arrested, this time by MPD-PS 14, was one Wilson Lua Y Ong, 53, a male resident of 207-I P. Guevarra Street, San Juan City. He was collared at Maysilo Circle, Mandaluyong City on Friday at around 3 p.m.

Judge Sheena R. Abella Davis of the MeTC Branch 37, Quezon City, issued the warrant dated 10 February last year with a recommended bail of P50,000 for violation of BP22.

The said individual is currently detained at Mandaluyong City Jail.