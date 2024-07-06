Marcos congratulates new UK PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the British Labour Party on their historic landslide victory in the general election. Marcos conveyed his message via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing eagerness to strengthen the bonds between the Philippines and the UK.

“On behalf of the Philippines, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Labour Party and @Keir_Starmer,” Marcos stated. “We wish the new government success and look forward to further strengthening our deep and longstanding ties.”

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UK were established on 4 July 1946. In 2021, both nations agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through the UK-Philippines Enhanced Partnership, focusing on trade, investment, technology, security and defense.

Labour's victory marked the end of 14 years of Conservative rule, securing 412 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Starmer pledged to rebuild public trust in politics.

“Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly — My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that,” Starmer declared, greeted by enthusiastic cheers in Downing Street.