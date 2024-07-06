LA flight aborted

Philippine Airlines (PAL) confirmed that flight PR102 headed for Los Angeles scheduled to depart yesterday from Ninoy Aquino International Airport had aborted its takeoff due to a technical issue.

All 361 passengers, according to PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, were safely disembarked from the aircraft and provided with hotel accommodations while they waited for their recovery flight.

Villaluna said the recovery flight left Manila on the afternoon of 6 July.

PAL has apologized to all those affected by the incident.