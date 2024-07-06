Imelda Marcos turns 95

The 95th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos was extended for another day as her eldest daughter, Senator Imee Marcos hosted a get-together for close friends, colleagues, celebrities, and the media at the San Juan City mansion of the Marcos family (trivia: the same location used by Maid in Malacañang movie for 90 percent of its scenes).
Imelda in a wheelchair entered the venue wearing matching elegant royal blue pants and blouse with her signature brooch on the right side of her chest and her hair always perfectly done. She was accompanied by Senators Imee and Cynthia Villar among others.
The merienda cena for 200 guests started at around 4 p.m. with a thanksgiving Mass officiated by Fr. Boyd Sulpico, OP. In his homily he quoted one of Imelda’s speeches on helping the most in need.
The 95th birthday menu consisted of classic favorite dishes from every Marcos gathering, including empanada Ilocano; spicy alimango; grilled prawns; pancit Ilocano; Mushroom and Truffle Pasta; Classic Callos; Seafood Soup; Beef Salpicao; pork lechon and roasted calf — all deliciously prepared by the Marcos family chefs.
Celebrities present to greet the former First Lady included the Maid in Malacañang cast and director Darryl Yap, Ruffa Gutierrez, Cesar Montano, Diego Loyzaga, Cristine Reyes, Beverly Salviejo, husband and wife Isay Alvarez and Robert Seña; Miss Q and A first grand winner Juliana Pariscova; Camille and Manny Villar; Paolo Bediones; Dulce and John Nite, who was also host of the event.
Director Darryl Yap made a specially edited video of all the quotable quotes of Imelda from all her interviews and speeches over the years. The staff of Senator Imee prepared a video featuring 95 Imelda projects completed — most of which are still active.
Senator Imee teased her mother saying, “Yes I have regalo where is it na nga ba? (Where is it)?” she teasingly asked.
Socialite and restaurant owner Ana de Ocampo, who also attended Imelda’s birthday party in Malacañan Palace, posted a personal greeting for the former First Lady.
“Wishing a very happy 95th birthday to the eternally elegant, graceful, and resilient former first lady, Imelda Romualdez Marcos! What a lovely and intimate celebration it was last night,” she said in her post.