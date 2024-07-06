Imelda Marcos turns 95

The 95th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos was extended for another day as her eldest daughter, Senator Imee Marcos hosted a get-together for close friends, colleagues, celebrities, and the media at the San Juan City mansion of the Marcos family (trivia: the same location used by Maid in Malacañang movie for 90 percent of its scenes).

Imelda in a wheelchair entered the venue wearing matching elegant royal blue pants and blouse with her signature brooch on the right side of her chest and her hair always perfectly done. She was accompanied by Senators Imee and Cynthia Villar among others.

The merienda cena for 200 guests started at around 4 p.m. with a thanksgiving Mass officiated by Fr. Boyd Sulpico, OP. In his homily he quoted one of Imelda’s speeches on helping the most in need.

The 95th birthday menu consisted of classic favorite dishes from every Marcos gathering, including empanada Ilocano; spicy alimango; grilled prawns; pancit Ilocano; Mushroom and Truffle Pasta; Classic Callos; Seafood Soup; Beef Salpicao; pork lechon and roasted calf — all deliciously prepared by the Marcos family chefs.