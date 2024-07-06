Iconic Moulin Rouge Windmill Spins Again: Paris Landmark Ready for Olympic Spotlight

Paris's famed Moulin Rouge cabaret has regained its iconic silhouette with the installation of new windmill sails, just in time for the upcoming Olympic Games. The venue, which lost its original blades in an April incident, unveiled four vibrant red sails adorned with gold accents on Friday. The restoration drew hundreds of excited onlookers, both Parisians and visitors alike, eager to witness the return of this beloved Parisian symbol.

Jean-Victor Clerico, managing director of the family-run establishment, expressed relief at the windmill's restoration, noting the void its absence had left in the Parisian landscape. With the Olympic torch set to pass by on July 15, the Moulin Rouge team was determined to have the windmill fully restored before the Games commence on July 26. The cabaret, which annually welcomes 600,000 guests, is poised to be a highlight for Olympic visitors exploring the City of Light.

To mark the occasion, dancers treated spectators to a lively performance of the French cancan outside the venue. This traditional dance, rooted in the operettas of Jacques Offenbach from the early 19th century, captivated the crowd with its energetic moves and colorful costumes. The event attracted a diverse audience, from longtime neighborhood residents to young tourists who discovered the celebration through social media.

While the cause of the original sails' collapse in April remains unclear, with management ruling out foul play, the Moulin Rouge has continued to operate throughout the restoration process. As the birthplace of the cancan and the inspiration for Baz Luhrmann's famous film, the cabaret's enduring appeal is evident in its ability to draw crowds even for a glimpse of its exterior. With its windmill now complete, the Moulin Rouge stands ready to enchant a new generation of visitors during the Olympic Games and beyond.

Source: Adapted from an article by Daphné ROUSSEAU for AFP (Agence France-Presse)