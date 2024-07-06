Honor PWD privileges, discounts — DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) over the weekend, reminded business establishments to honor the discounts and other statutory privileges for persons with disabilities as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 10754, also known as An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability.

Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (IAASA) Elaine Fallarcuna said there have been cases of non-compliance of business establishments being addressed by the Department, through its attached agency, the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA).

“May mga recent hearings na naganap dahil sa (There were recent hearings conducted due to the) non-compliance of an organization or business,” Assistant Secretary Fallarcuna said.

The DSWD official further warned that the penalties are indicated in the law, specifically the 20 percent discount for persons with disability which is still on top of the VAT-exempt (on selected goods and services.)

Salient features of the law, according to Fallarcuna, include the 20 percent discount and exemption from Value Added Tax (VAT) on the purchase of certain goods and services; reiteration of the rights of persons with disability to avail social insurance; educational assistance; special discounts in the purchase of basic necessities and prime commodities; and express lanes in all commercial and government establishments.

Violators of the law may face a fine ranging from P50,000 to P200,000 or imprisonment of six months up to six years.

Upon receiving a valid complaint and following due notice and hearing, proper authorities may also revoke the business permit, franchise, or similar privileges of any entity that violates the law.

Filing of complaints

Persons with disability or any concerned citizen may also file a complaint to the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) in the local government that has jurisdiction over the establishment or the residence of the complainant.

If the complaint is initially brought to a national government agency such as the DSWD or the NCDA, the said agency will refer the complaint to the concerned PDAO or concerned local social welfare and development office, whichever is applicable in the area.

For persons with disability who are also DSWD program beneficiaries, the agency has its new online grievance redress mechanism called the Integrated Grievance Redress Management System.