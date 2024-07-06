Gunmen kill 2 in Abra

BAGUIO CITY — Two individuals did not make it alive moments after unidentified gunmen pumped them with bullets in the evening of 5 July, in the capital town of Bangued, Abra.

The victims were identified as Mark Joseph Tupasi, a resident of Bugbog, Bucay, Abra; and Marty Bona, and a resident of Sta. Rosa, Peñarrubia, Abra.

The shooting incident took place at 7:35 p.m. on the said date at Sitio. Barbarit East, Barangay Cosili East, Bangued, Abra.

It was reported to the police that the law enforcers were able to go to the crime scene at 8:10 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation of the Bangued Police, Tupasi and Bona were at the residence of one of their co-workers and were having a drinking session.

Unidentified men arrived at the area and started shooting at them. The two victims suffered multi-gunshot wounds on the different parts of their bodies.

Responding policemen rushed Tupasi and Bona to the Abra Provincial Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The Bangued Police is conducting a deeper investigation for the identification of the suspects and the motive behind the killings.