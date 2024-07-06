Farm Fresh names Japanese mentor

Farm Fresh tapped Japanese Shota Sato as the new head coach of the Foxies for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference opening on 16 July.

Sato will take over the coaching reins as a replacement for former mentor Jerry Yee, who was earlier shipped to the club’s sister team Zus Coffee, the club announced on Saturday.

The reigning Invitational Conference champion Kurashiki Ablaze deputy is the third Japanese coach to handle a local pro club after Taka Minowa of Nxled and Koji Tsuzurabara of the import-laden tournament’s reigning titlist Petro Gazz.

“Meet our new head coach who will call the shots for the Foxies starting in the Reinforced Conference, all the way from Japan, Shota Sato,” the club wrote on its social media account to formally introduce its new tactician.

“We look forward to seeing the team continuously learn from you, coach! Let’s do this!”

Sato is not new to the Foxies as he has worked as part of Yee’s coaching staff during the All-Filipino Conference.

He will take over a team that is coming off a disappointing ninth place finish in the season-opening conference.

Farm Fresh had a 3-8 win-loss record despite having a young and promising lineup led by top setter Louie Romero, Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, Rizza Cruz and Caitlyn Viray.

Sato is expected to inject a fresh system into the Foxies, who will have Colombian outside hitter Yeny Murillo as reinforcement.

Farm Fresh is set to select fourth in the first-ever PVL Rookie Draft set Monday at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Foxies are bracketed in Pool A along with AFC champion Creamline, Nxled, Galeries Tower and PLDT.