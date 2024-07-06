Families of Israeli Hostages Intensify Push for Gaza Ceasefire

By Laignee Barron, AFP

Nine months after Hamas militants captured over 200 Israelis, families of the remaining hostages are amplifying their calls for a ceasefire deal. As negotiations between Israel and Hamas resume through Qatari mediators, relatives like Shay Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat remains in captivity, are cautiously optimistic about a potential breakthrough.

The prolonged conflict has taken a toll on both sides, with over 38,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza and 1,195 Israelis dead from the initial attack. Of the 251 hostages initially taken, 116 remain in Gaza, with 42 presumed dead. This grim reality has shifted public opinion in Israel, with polls showing a majority now favoring prioritizing the hostages' return over defeating Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure from hostage families and growing public demonstrations. However, he must also contend with far-right coalition members who oppose any deal that could allow Hamas to survive. The military's limited success in rescue operations has further emphasized the need for a negotiated solution.

As talks continue, families like Elon Dalal's, whose son was kidnapped from a music festival, are advocating for an immediate ceasefire. They argue that saving lives should take precedence over military objectives, echoing a sentiment that's gaining traction across Israeli society. With negotiators set to return to Doha soon, many hope this renewed diplomatic effort will finally bring their loved ones home.